Thursday, July 4, 2019

NB Ridaz Bring Throwback Bangers to the Aztec Theatre

Posted By on Thu, Jul 4, 2019 at 7:11 AM

Even though the “NB” in the name stands for Nastyboy, the members of this hip-hop group aren’t afraid to show a little romance and wear their hearts on their sleeves for their rom-rap bangers.

Out on its first tour since 2011, expect the reunited group’s melodic autotuned harmonies, throwback beats and sexy-sweet verses to get the crowd sweating. With Lil Rob and DJ Kane.

$53, Sat July 6, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., July 6, 7 p.m.
Price: $53-$128
