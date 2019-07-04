NB Ridaz Bring Throwback Bangers to the Aztec Theatre

click image Instagram / officialnbridaz

Event Details NB Ridaz @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Sat., July 6, 7 p.m. Price: $53-$128 Live Music Map

Even though the “NB” in the name stands for Nastyboy, the members of this hip-hop group aren’t afraid to show a little romance and wear their hearts on their sleeves for their rom-rap bangers.Out on its first tour since 2011, expect the reunited group’s melodic autotuned harmonies, throwback beats and sexy-sweet verses to get the crowd sweating. With Lil Rob and DJ Kane.