Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 5, 2019

Vansire, Boyo, Andira Rose Round Out Bill for Paper Tiger Show

Posted By on Fri, Jul 5, 2019 at 10:23 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / VANSIRETHEBAND
  • Instagram / vansiretheband
Minnesota’s dream-pop duo Vansire spend the length of their video for “That I Miss You” dancing, bending awkwardly and putting their feet in a la the Hokey Pokey — all without singing a word.

It’s only 50% certain they won’t do that for their entire set. But there’s always a chance. Admit it. Now you’re intrigued enough to find out first hand.

$14-$17, all ages, Mon July 8, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Vansire, Boyo, Andira Rose
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., July 7, 8 p.m.
Price: $14-$17
Buy from TicketFly
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Vansire, Boyo, Andira Rose

    Staff Pick
    Vansire, Boyo, Andira Rose @ Paper Tiger

    • Sun., July 7, 8 p.m. $14-$17
    • Buy from TicketFly

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Keeping Ventura Vital: Bar Owner Michael Carillo Learned on the Job While Playing a Vital Role in San Antonio’s Music Scene Read More

  2. NB Ridaz Bring Throwback Bangers to the Aztec Theatre Read More

  3. Cesar 'El Vampiro' Lopez, Hector Geronimo Join Forces as Monoplasma for Picks Bar Show Read More

  4. Vallenato Group Binomio de Oro de América Headed to San Antonio Read More

  5. Camp Lo, Fat Tony and More to Perform at the Aztec's 808 Day Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation