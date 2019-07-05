Friday, July 5, 2019
Vansire, Boyo, Andira Rose Round Out Bill for Paper Tiger Show
By Jay Nanda
on Fri, Jul 5, 2019 at 10:23 AM
Minnesota’s dream-pop duo Vansire spend the length of their video for “That I Miss You” dancing, bending awkwardly and putting their feet in a la the Hokey Pokey — all without singing a word.
It’s only 50% certain they won’t do that for their entire set. But there’s always a chance. Admit it. Now you’re intrigued enough to find out first hand.
$14-$17, all ages, Mon July 8, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
