Friday, July 5, 2019

You Should Have Gotten Tickets to Cuco's Sold-Out San Antonio Show

Posted By on Fri, Jul 5, 2019 at 7:23 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CUCO
  • Courtesy of Cuco
Cuco is the reigning prince of chillwave-teenybopper-heartthrob-pop, but then again, how many others are even trying to craft a similar fusion. The Cali-based singer has blown up since getting rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Vice and Pitchfork over the past year, and he’s headed out on tour with a new single, “Hydrocodone,” under his belt.

If you’re all about soaking in all the buzzworthy energy from new artists, this is one sold-out show you may want to score tickets for.

$25 (sold out), Sun July 7, 8 p.m., The Pavilion at St. Paul Square, 1174 E. Commerce Street, (210) 474-7640, marginwalkerpresents.com.
Event Details Cuco
@ The Pavilion at St. Paul Square
1174 E. Commerce St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., July 7, 8 p.m.
Price: $25
Buy Tickets
