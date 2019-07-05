Friday, July 5, 2019
You Should Have Gotten Tickets to Cuco's Sold-Out San Antonio Show
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Jul 5, 2019 at 7:23 AM
click to enlarge
Cuco is the reigning prince of chillwave-teenybopper-heartthrob-pop, but then again, how many others are even trying to craft a similar fusion. The Cali-based singer has blown up since getting rave reviews from Rolling Stone
, Vice
and Pitchfork
over the past year, and he’s headed out on tour with a new single, “Hydrocodone,” under his belt.
If you’re all about soaking in all the buzzworthy energy from new artists, this is one sold-out show you may want to score tickets for.
$25 (sold out), Sun July 7, 8 p.m., The Pavilion at St. Paul Square, 1174 E. Commerce Street, (210) 474-7640, marginwalkerpresents.com.
@ The Pavilion at St. Paul Square
1174 E. Commerce St.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., July 7, 8 p.m.
Price:
$25
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: live music, things to do in San Antonio, Cuco, The Pavilion at St. Paul Square, chillwave, pop, California, Image