You Should Have Gotten Tickets to Cuco's Sold-Out San Antonio Show

Event Details Cuco @ The Pavilion at St. Paul Square 1174 E. Commerce St. San Antonio, TX When: Sun., July 7, 8 p.m. Price: $25 Live Music Map

Cuco is the reigning prince of chillwave-teenybopper-heartthrob-pop, but then again, how many others are even trying to craft a similar fusion. The Cali-based singer has blown up since getting rave reviews fromandover the past year, and he’s headed out on tour with a new single, “Hydrocodone,” under his belt.If you’re all about soaking in all the buzzworthy energy from new artists, this is one sold-out show you may want to score tickets for.