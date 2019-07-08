Death Metal Giants Immolation Head to San Antonio With Blood Incantation This October

click to enlarge Facebook, Immolation

New York death metal band Immolation, still active after more than three decades after arising from the ashes of storied outfit Rigor Mortis, has announced a Tuesday, October 1, date at Vibes Event Center.Weaving technical guitar riffs over complex drum patterns, Immolation performs a type of melodic death metal that — although full of time changes and unexpected dynamics — is fairly approachable to those looking to explore the more extreme edge of metal.The band’s lyrical focus is largely anti-religious, but the last few albums have carried political themes, even moments of introspection, according to’s 2013 interview with vocalist-bass guitarist Ross Dolan.Although Immolation falls under the death metal umbrella, its beautifully dark and melodic progressions separate it from more harsher counterparts in the genre.Death metal brethren Blood Incantation are along as tour support.