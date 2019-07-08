Jesus Rocks: Skillet and Alter Bridge Will Bless San Antonio With an October Show

click to enlarge Facebook, Skillet

Skillet, one of the few bands still dominant in the Christian-rock scene, will return to San Antonio Saturday, October 19, for a show at the Vibes Event Center.Matching elements of nu-metal with pop, alternative rock and even post-rock, Skillet has evolved its sound since its ’90s start. Some may call that selling out. Others might call it good business. After all, the band's 2009 recordwent double platinum — which says a lot considering no one actuallymusic anymore.Also on tour with the band and sharing some of its Christian sentiments, is Alter Bridge, essentially is a heavier Creed without singer Scott Stapp. And while a lot of folks may not dig those groovy alt-rock vibes, guitarist Mark Tremonti can actually shred — and you can hear whispers of it throughout the catalogs of both Alter Bridge and even Creed.