Monday, July 8, 2019

Jesus Rocks: Skillet and Alter Bridge Will Bless San Antonio With an October Show

Posted By on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 1:23 PM

Skillet, one of the few bands still dominant in the Christian-rock scene, will return to San Antonio Saturday, October 19, for a show at the Vibes Event Center.

Matching elements of nu-metal with pop, alternative rock and even post-rock, Skillet has evolved its sound since its ’90s start.  Some may call that selling out. Others might call it good business. After all, the band's 2009 record Awake went double platinum — which says a lot considering no one actually purchases music anymore.

Also on tour with the band and sharing some of its Christian sentiments, is Alter Bridge, essentially is a heavier Creed without singer Scott Stapp. And while a lot of folks may not dig those groovy alt-rock vibes, guitarist Mark Tremonti can actually shred — and you can hear whispers of it throughout the catalogs of both Alter Bridge and even Creed.

Tickets ($41.50) are on sale.



Location Details Vibes Event Center
1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map

