Monday, July 8, 2019

San Antonio Music Festival Mala Luna Announces It Will Return This Fall

Posted By on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 1:19 PM

Festival attendees enjoy a past Mala Luna. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Festival attendees enjoy a past Mala Luna.
With River City Rockfest and Float Fest cancelling this year, it’s safe to say the future for San Antonio-area music festivals looks a little shaky.

But that hasn’t deterred ScoreMore Shows’ Mala Luna Music Festival.

The hip-hop and EDM fest announced Monday it will return to San Antonio for its fourth installment on Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27, in the Nelson Wolff Stadium Parking Lot.

Although, the promoters aren't announcing the full lineup until Monday, July 15, Mala Luna has a history of attracting exciting and up-and-coming acts. Last year, Cardi B, Dillon Francis and Lil Pump headlined. Previous lineups have included Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Migos, G-Eazy, Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Rae Sremmurd and Lil Yachty.



Even though this year's lineup is still a few days off, the festival has already released two-day GA tickets for $98.50 plus VIP packages running from $159 to $399. VIP perks include preferred viewing areas, expedited entry, dedicated bars and restroom facilities, not to mention festival merch.

Fore more information and to purchase tickets visit malaluna.com.
