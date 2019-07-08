San Antonio Music Festival Mala Luna Announces It Will Return This Fall

-
Jaime Monzon
-
Festival attendees enjoy a past Mala Luna.
With River City Rockfest
and Float Fest
cancelling this year, it’s safe to say the future for San Antonio-area music festivals looks a little shaky.
But that hasn’t deterred ScoreMore Shows’ Mala Luna Music Festival.
The hip-hop and EDM fest announced Monday it will return to San Antonio for its fourth installment on Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27, in the Nelson Wolff Stadium Parking Lot.
Although, the promoters aren't announcing the full lineup until Monday, July 15, Mala Luna has a history of attracting exciting and up-and-coming acts. Last year, Cardi B, Dillon Francis and Lil Pump headlined. Previous lineups have included Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Migos, G-Eazy, Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Rae Sremmurd and Lil Yachty.
Even though this year's lineup is still a few days off, the festival has already released two-day GA tickets for $98.50 plus VIP packages running from $159 to $399. VIP perks include preferred viewing areas, expedited entry, dedicated bars and restroom facilities, not to mention festival merch.
Fore more information and to purchase tickets visit malaluna.com.
