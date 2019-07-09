Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald Stopping By the Majestic Theatre
By Jay Nanda
on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 10:21 AM
The face of the Doobie Brothers brings his litany of hits to arguably the best concert venue in the city. Best believe, you’d be a fool to miss this one, so take it to the streets, enjoy some sweet freedom and yah mo be there with bells and whistles. Alright, we’ll stop. But not before a fun fact: McDonald co-wrote Van Halen’s 1984 hit “I’ll Wait.”
$49.50-$89.50, Wed July 10, 8pm, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St. (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
