Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald Stopping By the Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MICHAEL MCDONALD
  • Courtesy of Michael McDonald
The face of the Doobie Brothers brings his litany of hits to arguably the best concert venue in the city. Best believe, you’d be a fool to miss this one, so take it to the streets, enjoy some sweet freedom and yah mo be there with bells and whistles. Alright, we’ll stop. But not before a fun fact: McDonald co-wrote Van Halen’s 1984 hit “I’ll Wait.”

$49.50-$89.50, Wed July 10, 8pm, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St. (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details Michael McDonald
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., July 10, 8-10 p.m.
Price: $49.50-$150
Live Music
