Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald Stopping By the Majestic Theatre

Michael McDonald @ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., July 10, 8-10 p.m.
Price: $49.50-$150

The face of the Doobie Brothers brings his litany of hits to arguably the best concert venue in the city. Best believe, you’d be a fool to miss this one, so take it to the streets, enjoy some sweet freedom and yah mo be there with bells and whistles. Alright, we’ll stop. But not before a fun fact: McDonald co-wrote Van Halen’s 1984 hit “I’ll Wait.”