Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Dunh-Nunh-Dunh-Nunh-Dunh-Nunh-Dunh-Nunh: Baby Shark Live Is Coming to San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY BABY SHARK LIVE
  • Courtesy Baby Shark Live
Just when you thought you were free of the “Baby Shark” song that descended upon the earth recently, bringing pandemics and disasters in its wake, a brand-new Baby Shark concert experience has stealthily arrived to rip us to shreds like, well, a shark.

Swimming into the Majestic Theatre on Wednesday, October 16, Baby Shark Live follows the title character as he joins up with his friend Pinkfong on an undersea adventure. Expect singing and dancing through new and classic songs including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey Banana Dance” and, of course, “Baby Shark.”

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live to families across the country,” said tour producer and Round Room Live co-president Stephen Shaw in a press release. “There’s something incredibly special about Baby Shark and it’s exciting to create a show that not only includes singing and dancing, but an education component as well.”

If only they were also supplying earplugs for parents.



Tickets ($19.50 -$49.50) go on sale Friday, July 12 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased at the Majestic Theatre Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com.

Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
General Services
Map

