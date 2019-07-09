Gary Allan to Headline 9th Annual Kickin For A Kure

click to enlarge

Let’s face it, outlaw country artist Gary Allan is a force to be reckoned with. in Not only for his much deserved accolades he's won for his music but for his ability to mesh old school country with contemporary pop rock.On Saturday, July 20, the multi-platinum selling artist will headline this year's 9th Annual Kickin For A Kure at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. The concert series, sponsored by the D.M. Foundation, has raised over $500,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society since its inception.The event will also include performances from Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen as well as a washer tournament.