Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Gary Allan to Headline 9th Annual Kickin For A Kure

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge garyallan_ea_1008_hires_web.jpg
Let’s face it, outlaw country artist Gary Allan is a force to be reckoned with. in Not only for his much deserved accolades he's won for his music but for his ability to mesh old school country with contemporary pop rock.

On Saturday, July 20, the multi-platinum selling artist will headline this year's 9th Annual Kickin For A Kure at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. The concert series, sponsored by the D.M. Foundation, has raised over $500,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society since its inception.

The event will also include performances from Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen as well as a washer tournament.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit kickinforakure.com.



Location Details Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall
3201 E Houston St
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
All ages club, Community center and Town Square
Map


Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Music Festival Mala Luna Announces It Will Return This Fall Read More

  2. Jesus Rocks: Skillet and Alter Bridge Will Bless San Antonio With an October Show Read More

  3. Death Metal Giants Immolation Head to San Antonio With Blood Incantation This October Read More

  4. Coming Out Swinging: It Didn’t Take Long for Western Swing Trio Big Cedar Fever to Make a Big Noise Read More

  5. Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald Stopping By the Majestic Theatre Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation