Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Get Your Fix of Alternative Metal with Pyrotechnica's Show at Amp Room
Posted
By Mike McMahan
on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 10:28 AM
click image
-
Instagram / pyrotechnica_band
Describing themselves as “alternative metal,” Tucson’s Pyrotechnica should feel right at home in San Antonio — both music- and heat-wise. The band’s music, catchy and tight, benefits considerably from the vocals of Scarlett Yoeria, whose style evokes Amy Lee of Evanescence.
Free, Thu July 11, 9 p.m., Amp Room, 2407 N. St Mary’s St., (210) 320-2122, theamproom.com.
@ The Amp Room
2407 N St. Mary's
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., July 11, 9 p.m.
Price:
Free
Live Music
