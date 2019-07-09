Email
Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Get Your Fix of Alternative Metal with Pyrotechnica's Show at Amp Room

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 10:28 AM

Describing themselves as “alternative metal,” Tucson’s Pyrotechnica should feel right at home in San Antonio — both music- and heat-wise. The band’s music, catchy and tight, benefits considerably from the vocals of Scarlett Yoeria, whose style evokes Amy Lee of Evanescence.

Free, Thu July 11, 9 p.m., Amp Room, 2407 N. St Mary’s St., (210) 320-2122, theamproom.com.
