Get Your Fix of Alternative Metal with Pyrotechnica's Show at Amp Room

Event Details Pyrotechnica @ The Amp Room 2407 N St. Mary's St. Mary's strip San Antonio, TX When: Thu., July 11, 9 p.m. Price: Free Live Music Map

Describing themselves as “alternative metal,” Tucson’s Pyrotechnica should feel right at home in San Antonio — both music- and heat-wise. The band’s music, catchy and tight, benefits considerably from the vocals of Scarlett Yoeria, whose style evokes Amy Lee of Evanescence.