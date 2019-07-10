Texas Legend Robert Earl Keen Hitting Up Whitewater Amphitheater

click to enlarge Facebook / Robert Earl Keen

Event Details Robert Earl Keen @ Whitewater Amphitheater 11860 FM 306 New Braunfels, Texas When: Fri., July 12, 8:30 p.m. Price: $32.33 - $1,441.11 Live Music Map

Texas country legend Robert Earl Keen, a member of the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame, recently participated in a fundraiser for longshot 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock.Whether or not that political choice endears him to you, there’s a good chance you’ve sung along to one of his songs at a bar, even if you heard it covered by someone else like George Strait, Joe Ely or the Dixie Chicks.