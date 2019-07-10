Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Texas Legend Robert Earl Keen Hitting Up Whitewater Amphitheater
Texas country legend Robert Earl Keen, a member of the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame, recently participated in a fundraiser for longshot 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock.
Whether or not that political choice endears him to you, there’s a good chance you’ve sung along to one of his songs at a bar, even if you heard it covered by someone else like George Strait, Joe Ely or the Dixie Chicks.
$32.33-$1,441.11, Fri July 12, 8:30 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.
@ Whitewater Amphitheater
11860 FM 306
New Braunfels,
Texas
When: Fri., July 12, 8:30 p.m.
Price:
$32.33 - $1,441.11
Live Music
