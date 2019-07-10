Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

ZZ Top Frontman Billy Gibbons Named Grand Marshal of the 2019 Ford Holiday River Parade

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / BILLY F. GIBBONS
  • Facebook / Billy F. Gibbons
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons has been named Grand Marshal of the 2019 Ford Holiday River Parade. And given the blues-guitar god's professed affinity for San Antonio, it makes sense he'd eventually get his chance.

In a Texas Highways interview, Gibbons declared Tex-Mex one of his fave cuisines, namedropping San Antonio's beloved Mi Tierra and Acenar as some of the best places to eat in Texas. A 2015 Express-News article even outed the "Sharp Dressed Man" as a shopper at Penner's, downtown SA's legendary vato outfitter.

But fans of Texas tunes take note: Gibbons won't be the only legendary Lone Star musician taking part in this year's parade.

The 2.5 mile route will include floats depicting Texas musicians and include appearances by conjunto pioneer Flaco Jimenez, four-time Grammy winner Jimmy Vaughan of the Fabulous Thunderbirds, pioneering Chicano soul artist Sunny Ozuna, La Familia’s Little Joe and three-time Austin Music Award winner Patricia Vonne, among others.



The River Parade is scheduled for Monday, November 29, so you've got plenty of time to plan.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the official website of the parade.
Location Details River Walk
200 S Alamo St
San Antonio, TX
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Dunh-Nunh-Dunh-Nunh-Dunh-Nunh-Dunh-Nunh: Baby Shark Live Is Coming to San Antonio Read More

  2. Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald Stopping By the Majestic Theatre Read More

  3. Gary Allan to Headline 9th Annual Kickin For A Kure Read More

  4. Get Your Fix of Alternative Metal with Pyrotechnica's Show at Amp Room Read More

  5. Jesus Rocks: Skillet and Alter Bridge Will Bless San Antonio With an October Show Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation