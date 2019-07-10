ZZ Top Frontman Billy Gibbons Named Grand Marshal of the 2019 Ford Holiday River Parade

click to enlarge Facebook / Billy F. Gibbons

ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons has been named Grand Marshal of the 2019 Ford Holiday River Parade. And given the blues-guitar god's professed affinity for San Antonio, it makes sense he'd eventually get his chance.In as interview, Gibbons declared Tex-Mex one of his fave cuisines, namedropping San Antonio's beloved Mi Tierra and Acenar as some of the best places to eat in Texas. A 2015article even outed the "Sharp Dressed Man" as a shopper at Penner's, downtown SA's legendary vato outfitter.But fans of Texas tunes take note: Gibbons won't be the only legendary Lone Star musician taking part in this year's parade.The 2.5 mile route will include floats depicting Texas musicians and include appearances by conjunto pioneer Flaco Jimenez, four-time Grammy winner Jimmy Vaughan of the Fabulous Thunderbirds, pioneering Chicano soul artist Sunny Ozuna, La Familia’s Little Joe and three-time Austin Music Award winner Patricia Vonne, among others.The River Parade is scheduled for Monday, November 29, so you've got plenty of time to plan.