Thursday, July 11, 2019

'Beautiful Crazy' Singer Luke Combs Returns to San Antonio for a Show at the AT&T Center

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, LUKE COMBS
  • Facebook, Luke Combs
Soulful, straightforward and heartfelt, country singer Luke Combs has a way of getting the point across with just a few chords and his charming baritone voice. And that may explain why he's riding on top of the current Nashville wave.

Lucky for San Antonio country fans, the singer-songwriter has included a few more dates on his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour and will return for a show at the AT&T Center on Saturday, December 7.

Combs has landed a number of top accolades, including ACM, CMA and CM awards, and his new EP, The Prequel, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Not too shabby.

Tickets will be available for verified fan pre-sale starting next Tuesday, July 16 at 10am. and will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 19 at 10am. through ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, and 800-745-3000.



Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map

