'Beautiful Crazy' Singer Luke Combs Returns to San Antonio for a Show at the AT&T Center

click to enlarge Facebook, Luke Combs

Soulful, straightforward and heartfelt, country singer Luke Combs has a way of getting the point across with just a few chords and his charming baritone voice. And that may explain why he's riding on top of the current Nashville wave.Lucky for San Antonio country fans, the singer-songwriter has included a few more dates on his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour and will return for a show at the AT&T Center on Saturday, December 7.Combs has landed a number of top accolades, including ACM, CMA and CM awards, and his new EP,, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Not too shabby.