Thursday, July 11, 2019

Latin Music Trailblazer Natalia Lafourcade Cuts a Path Back to San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 2:29 PM

Natalia Lafourcade is a name known and revered within the Latin music community.

Over the past 16 years, the Mexican singer-songwriter has garnered a massive fan base for her unique take on traditional Latin music.

Much of that has come for Lafourcade's ability to weave American indie-pop with mariachi and bossa nova while throwing a touch of jangly folk rock into the mix. It’s an incredible amalgam of sounds, and it’s not a surprise she won a Grammy for her 2015 album Hasta la Raíz.

Lafourcade will return to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Sunday, October 13.



Tickets ($84-$99) are on sale now.
