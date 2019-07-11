Thursday, July 11, 2019
Latin Music Trailblazer Natalia Lafourcade Cuts a Path Back to San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 2:29 PM
click to enlarge
Natalia Lafourcade is a name known and revered within the Latin music community.
Over the past 16 years, the Mexican singer-songwriter has garnered a massive fan base for her unique take on traditional Latin music.
Much of that has come for Lafourcade's ability to weave American indie-pop with mariachi and bossa nova while throwing a touch of jangly folk rock into the mix. It’s an incredible amalgam of sounds, and it’s not a surprise she won a Grammy for her 2015 album Hasta la Raíz
.
Lafourcade will return to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Sunday, October 13.
Tickets ($84-$99) are on sale now.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Natalia Lafourcade, latin music, latinx, mexican, mexico, live music, san antonio, aztec theater, Image