Friday, July 12, 2019
Air Horn! Air Horn! Air Horn! ACL Spillover Has Begun and Producer Jai Wolf Will Play a San Antonio Date
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Jul 12, 2019 at 4:06 PM
ACL Music Festival spillover almost here!
If you're like us and would rather see an artist play in a single venue rather than drive to Austin and endure three days of humidity, heat and hipsters, then catching ACL "spillover"
shows is probably right for you.
Jai Wolf, who is scheduled for both weekend one and two Austin's ACL Fest, has just announced a stop in San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on October 10.
Born Sajeeb Saha, Jai Wolf, is a New York-based electronic music producer signed to Mom+Pop Records, which is also home to Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello.
Best known for the triumphant-sounding “Indian Summer” single and the washed-out '80s synth bath “Starlight,” Saha is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after producers in the industry.
Tickets ($20-$85) are on sale now.
