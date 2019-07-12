Megan Thee Stallion, Miguel and Diplo to Headline This Year's Mala Luna Fest
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Jul 12, 2019 at 4:12 PM
Mala Luna may have come through with one of the heaviest hip-hop lineups the Alamo City has seen in a minute.
The newly announced headliners for the fourth installment of the music fest include viral sensation Russ, R&B heartthrob Miguel, producer and hit-maker Diplo and "Lucid Dreams" singer Juice Wrld. A spate of other top rap and and R&B artists including Playboi Carti, DaBaby and Trippie Redd will round out the bill.
The rap- and electronica-focused Mala Luna will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27, at Nelson Wolff Stadium.
According to a recent press release, the folks behind the festival also wanted to put an emphasis on showcasing rising female talent in today’s music industry. As a result, artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Houston’s fast-rising and heavy-hitting female emcee, will be rocking a set along with a slew of other amazing female artists including Summer Walker, Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, and Melii.
Here’s the full lineup:
Saturday, October 26
Russ
Miguel
YG
DaBaby
Summer Walker
Smino
Megan Thee Stallion
Danileigh
Melii
Lali
Umi
Guapdad 4000
Fritogang
Jay Wile
Sunday, October 27
Diplo
Juice Wrld
Ari Lennox
Lil Keed
Calboy
10K.Caash
OMB Peezy
Alaina Castillo
Hoodlum
Doeman
Tickets are available for purchase now at MalaLuna.com. Single-day GA tickets are available for $79, Weekend GA tickets are available for $109, while two-day VIP begin at $159. VIP packages are also available running from $159 to $399.
