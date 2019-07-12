Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 12, 2019

Megan Thee Stallion, Miguel and Diplo to Headline This Year's Mala Luna Fest

Posted By on Fri, Jul 12, 2019 at 4:12 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, MEGAN THEE STALLION
  • Facebook, Megan Thee Stallion
Mala Luna may have come through with one of the heaviest hip-hop lineups the Alamo City has seen in a minute.

The newly announced headliners for the fourth installment of the music fest include viral sensation Russ, R&B heartthrob Miguel, producer and hit-maker Diplo and "Lucid Dreams" singer Juice Wrld. A spate of other top rap and and R&B artists including Playboi Carti, DaBaby and Trippie Redd will round out the bill.

The rap- and electronica-focused Mala Luna will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27, at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

According to a recent press release, the folks behind the festival also wanted to put an emphasis on showcasing rising female talent in today’s music industry. As a result, artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Houston’s fast-rising and heavy-hitting female emcee, will be rocking a set along with a slew of other amazing female artists including Summer Walker, Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, and Melii.



Here’s the full lineup:

Saturday, October 26

Russ
Miguel
YG
DaBaby
Summer Walker
Smino
Megan Thee Stallion
Danileigh
Melii
Lali
Umi
Guapdad 4000
Fritogang
Jay Wile

Sunday, October 27

Diplo
Juice Wrld
Ari Lennox
Lil Keed
Calboy
10K.Caash
OMB Peezy
Alaina Castillo
Hoodlum
Doeman

Tickets are available for purchase now at MalaLuna.com. Single-day GA tickets are available for $79, Weekend GA tickets are available for $109, while two-day VIP begin at $159. VIP packages are also available running from $159 to $399.
Location Details Nelson Wolff Stadium
5757 W. U.S. Hwy 90
San Antonio, TX
(210) 675-7275
General Services
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. R&B Star Khalid Stopping By AT&T Center for Free Spirit Tour Read More

  2. Air Horn! Air Horn! Air Horn! ACL Spillover Has Begun and Producer Jai Wolf Will Play a San Antonio Date Read More

  3. Latin Music Trailblazer Natalia Lafourcade Cuts a Path Back to San Antonio Read More

  4. 'Beautiful Crazy' Singer Luke Combs Returns to San Antonio for a Show at the AT&T Center Read More

  5. Smoke Two Joints and Watch Sublime with Rome When They Hit Texas in August Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation