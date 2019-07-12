Megan Thee Stallion, Miguel and Diplo to Headline This Year's Mala Luna Fest

click to enlarge Facebook, Megan Thee Stallion

Mala Luna may have come through with one of the heaviest hip-hop lineups the Alamo City has seen in a minute.The newly announced headliners for the fourth installment of the music fest include viral sensation Russ, R&B heartthrob Miguel, producer and hit-maker Diplo and "Lucid Dreams" singer Juice Wrld. A spate of other top rap and and R&B artists including Playboi Carti, DaBaby and Trippie Redd will round out the bill.The rap- and electronica-focused Mala Luna will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27, at Nelson Wolff Stadium.According to a recent press release, the folks behind the festival also wanted to put an emphasis on showcasing rising female talent in today’s music industry. As a result, artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Houston’s fast-rising and heavy-hitting female emcee, will be rocking a set along with a slew of other amazing female artists including Summer Walker, Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, and Melii.Here’s the full lineup:RussMiguelYGDaBabySummer WalkerSminoMegan Thee StallionDanileighMeliiLaliUmiGuapdad 4000FritogangJay WileDiploJuice WrldAri LennoxLil KeedCalboy10K.CaashOMB PeezyAlaina CastilloHoodlumDoeman