R&B Star Khalid Stopping By AT&T Center for Free Spirit Tour

Event Details Khalid @ AT&T Center One AT&T Center San Antonio, TX When: Tue., July 16, 9 p.m. Price: $39.95-$1,143 Live Music Map

Khalid represents the best in post-Frank Ocean, post-The Weeknd R&B.Influenced by indie rock, pop and even experimental music, his vision for the genre is as expansive, inclusive and generous as his personality. And the music world at large has certainly taken note. Though he is still only 21, the singer-songwriter has already earned five Grammy nominations — for his 2017 debut— and he’s performed exceptionally well on the Billboard charts.He is, all in all, one of the most successful recording artists of the moment, riding his baritenor voice and leftfield sensibilities into a spotlight that he seems poised to thrive in.Khalid’s latest tour comes in support of his consistently excellent sophomore album. He’ll be joined by fellow reinventor Clairo, who makes electronic bedroom-pop that somehow still works in stadium settings.