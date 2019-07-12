R&B Star Khalid Stopping By AT&T Center for Free Spirit Tour

click to enlarge
Khalid represents the best in post-Frank Ocean, post-The Weeknd R&B.
Influenced by indie rock, pop and even experimental music, his vision for the genre is as expansive, inclusive and generous as his personality. And the music world at large has certainly taken note. Though he is still only 21, the singer-songwriter has already earned five Grammy nominations — for his 2017 debut American Teen
— and he’s performed exceptionally well on the Billboard charts.
He is, all in all, one of the most successful recording artists of the moment, riding his baritenor voice and leftfield sensibilities into a spotlight that he seems poised to thrive in.
Khalid’s latest tour comes in support of his consistently excellent sophomore album Free Spirit
. He’ll be joined by fellow reinventor Clairo, who makes electronic bedroom-pop that somehow still works in stadium settings.
$39-$99, Tue July 16, 9pm, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
