Post-Rock Veterans This Will Destroy You Return to San Antonio This Winter

Since 2005, San Marcos' This Will Destroy You have made healthy contributions to the sound of post-rock, pushing the genre into even more experimental territory.Fickle listeners of the ethereal instrumental music might be tempted to paint TWDY as a clone of Explosions in the Sky, a better-known Texas rock outfit that got their start in the late ’90s. However, listening to a few tracks from both of the band’s respective catalogs reveals how vastly different their music is, even if they do share some common traits like tremolo-picked guitar and triumphant crescendoes.Four-piece TWDY has announced a headlining fall tour in continued support of the band's pair of 2018 albums,andStarting in New Orleans, the jaunt heads up through the Northeast and back down again before finishing in Texas with a stop at Paper Tiger on Sunday, November 24.