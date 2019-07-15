Monday, July 15, 2019
Post-Rock Veterans This Will Destroy You Return to San Antonio This Winter
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 1:12 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook, This Will Destroy You
Since 2005, San Marcos' This Will Destroy You have made healthy contributions to the sound of post-rock, pushing the genre into even more experimental territory.
Fickle listeners of the ethereal instrumental music might be tempted to paint TWDY as a clone of Explosions in the Sky, a better-known Texas rock outfit that got their start in the late ’90s. However, listening to a few tracks from both of the band’s respective catalogs reveals how vastly different their music is, even if they do share some common traits like tremolo-picked guitar and triumphant crescendoes.
Four-piece TWDY has announced a headlining fall tour in continued support of the band's pair of 2018 albums, New Others Part One
and Two
.
Starting in New Orleans, the jaunt heads up through the Northeast and back down again before finishing in Texas with a stop at Paper Tiger on Sunday, November 24.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: post rock, explosions in the sky, san marcos, this will destroy you, Image