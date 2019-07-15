Email
Monday, July 15, 2019

Post-Rock Veterans This Will Destroy You Return to San Antonio This Winter

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 1:12 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, THIS WILL DESTROY YOU
  • Facebook, This Will Destroy You
Since 2005, San Marcos' This Will Destroy You have made healthy contributions to the sound of post-rock, pushing the genre into even more experimental territory.

Fickle listeners of the ethereal instrumental music might be tempted to paint TWDY as a clone of Explosions in the Sky, a better-known Texas rock outfit that got their start in the late ’90s. However, listening to a few tracks from both of the band’s respective catalogs reveals how vastly different their music is, even if they do share some common traits like tremolo-picked guitar and triumphant crescendoes.

Four-piece TWDY has announced a headlining fall tour in continued support of the band's pair of 2018 albums, New Others Part One and Two.

Starting in New Orleans, the jaunt heads up through the Northeast and back down again before finishing in Texas with a stop at Paper Tiger on Sunday, November 24.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19.
