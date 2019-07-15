Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 15, 2019

Rap and Pop Phenomenon Post Malone Is Coming to San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, POST MALONE
  • Facebook, Post Malone
Despite a series of recent music festival cancellations, it looks like the Music Gods will actually smile on San Antonio and allow us to partake in the mana of luscious melodies and sweet beats.

Grammy-nominated pop phenom Post Malone on Monday announced his brand new Runway tour will land at the AT&T Center Tuesday, October 29.

Matching infectious vocal melodies with hip-hop beats, the Grapevine-raised artist has carved his own path in the annals of hip-hop and has earned a large following for his fresh take on the genre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.
Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. R&B Star Khalid Stopping By AT&T Center for Free Spirit Tour Read More

  2. Air Horn! Air Horn! Air Horn! ACL Spillover Has Begun and Producer Jai Wolf Will Play a San Antonio Date Read More

  3. Latin Music Trailblazer Natalia Lafourcade Cuts a Path Back to San Antonio Read More

  4. Megan Thee Stallion, Miguel and Diplo to Headline This Year's Mala Luna Fest Read More

  5. 'Beautiful Crazy' Singer Luke Combs Returns to San Antonio for a Show at the AT&T Center Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation