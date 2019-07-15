Monday, July 15, 2019
Rap and Pop Phenomenon Post Malone Is Coming to San Antonio
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 10:46 AM
Despite a series of recent music festival cancellations
, it looks like the Music Gods will actually smile on San Antonio and allow us to partake in the mana of luscious melodies and sweet beats.
Grammy-nominated pop phenom Post Malone on Monday announced his brand new Runway tour will land at the AT&T Center Tuesday, October 29.
Matching infectious vocal melodies with hip-hop beats, the Grapevine-raised artist has carved his own path in the annals of hip-hop and has earned a large following for his fresh take on the genre.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.
