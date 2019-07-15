Restorations at West Side Landmark Lerma's Nite Club Begin with Expected 2020 Reopening

click to enlarge
Monday marks a new era for the iconic Lerma's Nite Club.
First opened under a different name in 1948, Lerma's Nite Club was one of the longest-running live conjunto music venues
in Texas. After original owner Pablo Lerma sold the property, the club struggled to stay open amid changing ownership and lack of funds for repairs. It closed in 2010.
The West Side landmark stood vacant since then and had to be saved from demolition the year of its closing. The community rallied to save the building
, and with help from the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, secured historic and cultural significance markers for the club through the National Register of Historic Places.
Part of Selena
was even filmed at the club.
Tesoros de San Antonio member Blanquita "Blanca Rosa" Rodriguez said being unable to perform at Lerma's during its heyday could hurt careers.
"You weren't known, that's how famous this place was," she said
.
Susana Segura, project coordinator at Esperanza, which now owns the building, said it was able to secure $500,000 from the City of San Antonio and another $500,000 from Bexar County as part of a $2.2 million renovation and reopening project
.
On Monday, workers began restoring the club so it may serve as a memorial to performers who have since passed away and welcome a new generation
of musicians.
The club is expected to reopen
in 2020.
