Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Australian Worship Phenomenon Hillsong to Touch Down for a San Antonio Date

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 12:19 PM

FACEBOOK, HILLSONG WORSHIP
  • Facebook, Hillsong Worship
While praising a higher power with music is as ancient as humankind, worship music carries a bit of a stigma these days. It may have to do with how many wars have been started in the name of religion, but, hey, if church music is your thing, do your thing, boo.

Despite the stigma, some groups in the praise genre pull in big audiences. Others even find ways innovate.

Enter Hillsong.

The Australian worship band has been an innovative force in Christian music since the '80s, introducing post-rock elements and atmospheric tones to craft a huge and anthemic sound. It's even managed to stay on the cutting edge of its particular style.



On tour with brethren Casting Crowns and Elevation Worship, Hillsong makes its way to America with a stop at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, November 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10am.

Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map

