Japanese Sensation Miyavi Lands in San Antonio in August

Actor, UN Ambassador, guitarist, vocalist and all-around stellar performing artist Miyavi is heading to San Antonio, and we’re pretty fucking stoked.Yes, you read that right, Miyavi is a UN ambassador and visits refugee camps around the world.While not volunteering his time to make the world a better place, 石原 崇雅 Ishihara Takamasa, better known as Miyavi, has been fusing singer-songwriter pop with an electric rotation of guitar sounds and riffs.Sometimes the guitar embellishments come across as jarring at first listen. However, after letting the music seep in for a few seconds, it becomes clear Miyavi is a real innovator.On Sunday, August 11, the Japanese artist makes his way to the Alamo City for a show at the Vibes event center in support of his new album, which releases Wednesday, July 24.