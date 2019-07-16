Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Japanese Sensation Miyavi Lands in San Antonio in August

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge mihyavi.jpg
Actor, UN Ambassador, guitarist, vocalist and all-around stellar performing artist Miyavi is heading to San Antonio, and we’re pretty fucking stoked.

Yes, you read that right, Miyavi is a UN ambassador and visits refugee camps around the world.

While not volunteering his time to make the world a better place, 石原 崇雅 Ishihara Takamasa, better known as Miyavi, has been fusing singer-songwriter pop with an electric rotation of guitar sounds and riffs.

Sometimes the guitar embellishments come across as jarring at first listen. However, after letting the music seep in for a few seconds, it becomes clear Miyavi is a real innovator.



On Sunday, August 11, the Japanese artist makes his way to the Alamo City for a show at the Vibes event center in support of his new album No Sleep Til Tokyo, which releases Wednesday, July 24.

Tickets ($30-$75) are on sale now.

Location Details Vibes Event Center
1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map


Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Rap and Pop Phenomenon Post Malone Is Coming to San Antonio Read More

  2. Restorations at West Side Landmark Lerma's Nite Club Begin with Expected 2020 Reopening Read More

  3. Post-Rock Veterans This Will Destroy You Return to San Antonio This Winter Read More

  4. Air Horn! Air Horn! Air Horn! ACL Spillover Has Begun and Producer Jai Wolf Will Play a San Antonio Date Read More

  5. Megan Thee Stallion, Miguel and Diplo to Headline This Year's Mala Luna Fest Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation