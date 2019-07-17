Email
Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Classic Psych Act Bubble Puppy Returning Home for San Antonio Show

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, BUBBLE PUPPY
  • Facebook, Bubble Puppy
A lot of folks don’t realize that Texas’ contribution to ’60s psychedelic rock, while not as storied as California’s, was pretty damned significant. With homegrown bands like Moving Sidewalks and the 13th Floor Elevators priming local ears, Central Texas emerged as a tour hotspot for bands pumping fuzz through big amps.

Maybe that explains how San Antonio psych act Bubble Puppy landed an opening slot for the Who back in 1967. Half a century later, Bubble Puppy is still around — and with a newish LP called Certified Badass. Don’t miss these Texas legends as they perform their hit “Hot Smoke and Sassafras” along with other amazing tunes featuring fleet-fingered fretwork. The Damn Torpedoes — a Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers — rounds out the bill.

$10-$60, Fri July 19, 7 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
Event Details The Damn Torpedoes and Bubble Puppy
@ Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., July 19, 8 p.m.
Price: $10-$60
Live Music
Map

