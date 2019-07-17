Classic Psych Act Bubble Puppy Returning Home for San Antonio Show

click to enlarge Facebook, Bubble Puppy

Event Details The Damn Torpedoes and Bubble Puppy @ Sam's Burger Joint 330 E. Grayson St. San Antonio, TX When: Fri., July 19, 8 p.m. Price: $10-$60 Live Music Map

A lot of folks don’t realize that Texas’ contribution to ’60s psychedelic rock, while not as storied as California’s, was pretty damned significant. With homegrown bands like Moving Sidewalks and the 13th Floor Elevators priming local ears, Central Texas emerged as a tour hotspot for bands pumping fuzz through big amps.Maybe that explains how San Antonio psych act Bubble Puppy landed an opening slot for the Who back in 1967. Half a century later, Bubble Puppy is still around — and with a newish LP called. Don’t miss these Texas legends as they perform their hit “Hot Smoke and Sassafras” along with other amazing tunes featuring fleet-fingered fretwork. The Damn Torpedoes — a Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers — rounds out the bill.