Khalid Stopped By BBQ Restaurant, Performed Karaoke Ahead of San Antonio Show

Facebook / Smoke: BBQ Restaurant
Rising R&B star Khalid spent some time exploring San Antonio ahead of his AT&T Center show on Tuesday evening.
Smoke: BBQ Restaurant owner Adrian Martinez told MySA.com
that the star, who considers El Paso his hometown, stopped by the restaurant Monday evening for his fix of Texas 'cue. He even performed treated diners to a bit of karaoke, taking to the mic to perform Miguel's "Sure Thing" and a few other songs.
A video of Khalid's karaoke bit was shared on Smoke's Facebook page.
Martinez told the news site that Khalid was "unsuspecting,"
only getting fans' attention once he was already on stage. Afterward, the singer reportedly took time to take pictures with employees and diners alike.
Khalid's surprise appearance comes after he had posted online that he had visited the iconic, giant cowboy boots at North Star Mall.
