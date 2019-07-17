Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Nu-Metal Vets Nonpoint Descend Upon San Antonio This September
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 1:07 PM
South Florida's Nonpoint got its start in the mid-to-late ’90s nu-metal scene, pairing groove-heavy riffs with charging hip-hop beats.
Formed by drummer Robb Rivera and vocalist Elias Soriano, the band signed to MCA records and got plenty of road exposure through tours with Hed PE, Mudvayne, Fuel, Taproot and Drowning Pool.
Turns out Nonpoint is still touring and will hit San Antonio for a Rock Box show on Thursday, September 19, with Hyro Da Hero, Madame Mayhem, Zero Theorem. The outfit's supporting a new release called Nonpoint: 20th Anniversary at Revolution.
Tickets ($17) are on sale now.
