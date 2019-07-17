Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Nu-Metal Vets Nonpoint Descend Upon San Antonio This September

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, NONPOINT
  • Facebook, Nonpoint
South Florida's Nonpoint got its start in the mid-to-late ’90s nu-metal scene, pairing groove-heavy riffs with charging hip-hop beats.

Formed by drummer Robb Rivera and vocalist Elias Soriano, the band signed to MCA records and got plenty of road exposure through tours with Hed PE, Mudvayne, Fuel, Taproot and Drowning Pool.

Turns out Nonpoint is still touring and will hit San Antonio for a Rock Box show on Thursday, September 19, with Hyro Da Hero, Madame Mayhem, Zero Theorem. The outfit's supporting a new release called Nonpoint: 20th Anniversary at Revolution.

Tickets ($17) are on sale now.



Location Details The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 677-9453
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Khalid Stopped By BBQ Restaurant, Performed Karaoke Ahead of San Antonio Show Read More

  2. Australian Worship Phenomenon Hillsong to Touch Down for a San Antonio Date Read More

  3. Japanese Sensation Miyavi Lands in San Antonio in August Read More

  4. Built to Last?: Meet Lil Booty Call, the San Antonio SoundCloud Rapper Who Scored a Major-Label Deal Read More

  5. Restorations at West Side Landmark Lerma's Nite Club Begin with Expected 2020 Reopening Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation