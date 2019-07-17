Nu-Metal Vets Nonpoint Descend Upon San Antonio This September

click to enlarge Facebook, Nonpoint

South Florida's Nonpoint got its start in the mid-to-late ’90s nu-metal scene, pairing groove-heavy riffs with charging hip-hop beats.Formed by drummer Robb Rivera and vocalist Elias Soriano, the band signed to MCA records and got plenty of road exposure through tours with Hed PE, Mudvayne, Fuel, Taproot and Drowning Pool.Turns out Nonpoint is still touring and will hit San Antonio for a Rock Box show on Thursday, September 19, with Hyro Da Hero, Madame Mayhem, Zero Theorem. The outfit's supporting a new release called