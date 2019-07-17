Email
Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Start Your Weekend with Colectivo Flamenco's Performance at Carmens de la Calle

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 8:18 AM

Feast your eyes and ears on Colectivo Flamenco as the singers, guitarist and dancers fan the flame of passion within you. In addition to enjoying the romantic beauty of one Spain’s most beloved forms of expression, you can also feast on tapas and house-made sangria as you take in the show.

$25, Fri July 19, 8:30 p.m., Carmen’s De La Calle Cafe, 320 N. Flores St., (210) 281-4349, carmensdelacalle.com.
Location Details Carmens de la Calle Café
320 N. Flores St.
Central
San Antonio, TX
(210) 737-8272
Tapas and Music Club
