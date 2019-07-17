Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Start Your Weekend with Colectivo Flamenco's Performance at Carmens de la Calle
By Shannon Sweet
Feast your eyes and ears on Colectivo Flamenco as the singers, guitarist and dancers fan the flame of passion within you. In addition to enjoying the romantic beauty of one Spain’s most beloved forms of expression, you can also feast on tapas and house-made sangria as you take in the show.
$25, Fri July 19, 8:30 p.m., Carmen’s De La Calle Cafe, 320 N. Flores St., (210) 281-4349, carmensdelacalle.com.
