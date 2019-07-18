ACL Spillover Continues: The Raconteurs Announce San Antonio Date in October

click to enlarge
Detroit's The Raconteurs will be the second ACL spillover
act to land a San Antonio date, the first being producer Jai Wolf
. The rock outfit has announced a Sunday, October 6, show at the Aztec Theatre.
The Raconteurs, formed in 2005, consist of the White Stripes’ Jack White on vocals and guitar plus Brendan Benson (vocals, guitar), Jack Lawrence (bass guitar) and Patrick Keeler (drums).
The band has released three studio albums, including this year’s Help Us Stranger
.
While there are some bluesy elements to the The Raconteurs' music, that genre doesn't figure quite as heavily as did with the White Stripes. Still, the band manages to retain enough grit to avoid sliding into full-on pop territory.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10am.
