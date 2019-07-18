Thursday, July 18, 2019
Adult Contemporary Latin Star Mijares Gears up for San Antonio Date
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 2:18 PM
José Manuel Mijares-Morán, better known simply as Mijares, is headed to San Antonio for an Aztec Theatre show on Thursday, September 10.
Mijares made his professional debut in 1981 at a festival called Valores Juveniles in his native Mexico while he was in his early 20s. Shortly after, he hired on as a background singer for renown Latin pop star Emmanuel.
Since striking out on his own, Mijares has worked in contemporary pop and traditional Latin music. While the '80s and '90s are considered his heyday, he's continued to tour and release albums, including last year's Rompecabezas.
Tickets ($49-$154) are on sale now.
