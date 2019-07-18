Thursday, July 18, 2019
Australia's Drunk Mum's Stagger Their Way Toward San Antonio in August
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 2:24 PM
Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Drunk Mums are the newest rock 'n’ roll outfit that you didn’t know you needed in your life.
Chaotic and yet catchy, the band sounds like a mix between acid trip-era Beatles and the early Stooges while maintaining a contemporary feel. In other words, the Drunk Mums create music that's carefree and poppy but still heavy enough to rock out to.
Catch the outfit when they make their way to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Saturday, August 10.
Tickets ($10-$15) are on sale now.
