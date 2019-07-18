Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Australia's Drunk Mum's Stagger Their Way Toward San Antonio in August

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, DRUNK MUMS
  • Facebook, Drunk Mums
Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Drunk Mums are the newest rock 'n’ roll outfit that you didn’t know you needed in your life.

Chaotic and yet catchy, the band sounds like a mix between acid trip-era Beatles and the early Stooges while maintaining a contemporary feel. In other words, the Drunk Mums create music that's carefree and poppy but still heavy enough to rock out to.

Catch the outfit when they make their way to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Saturday, August 10.

Tickets ($10-$15) are on sale now.



Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Khalid Stopped By BBQ Restaurant, Performed Karaoke Ahead of San Antonio Show Read More

  2. Make a Wish: San Antonio Rapper Lil Booty Call's New Music Video is Hilarious Read More

  3. R&B Star Khalid Brought Love 'Right Back' to San Antonio with Free Spirit Tour Read More

  4. Built to Last?: Meet Lil Booty Call, the San Antonio SoundCloud Rapper Who Scored a Major-Label Deal Read More

  5. Selena's Brother, A. B. Quintanilla, Returns to San Antonio With His Band Los Kumbia King All Starz Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation