Built to Spill Stopping in San Antonio As Part of 20th Anniversary Celebration of Keep it Like a Secret

Even though Built to Spill was in the 2-1-0 just last year, the Boise, Idaho natives’ contribution to modern indie rock may be worth checking out twice in such a short period. This time, the band’s touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of definitive album, the more-cohesive and mature followup to its major label debutMore psychedelic and musically sweeping than many of its ’90s alt-rock counterparts, Built to Spill has deservedly emerged an icon of that musical era.