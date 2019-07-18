Email
Thursday, July 18, 2019

Built to Spill Stopping in San Antonio As Part of 20th Anniversary Celebration of Keep it Like a Secret

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 8:36 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / BUILT TO SPILL
  • Facebook / Built to Spill
Even though Built to Spill was in the 2-1-0 just last year, the Boise, Idaho natives’ contribution to modern indie rock may be worth checking out twice in such a short period. This time, the band’s touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of definitive album Keep it Like a Secret, the more-cohesive and mature followup to its major label debut Perfect from Now On.

More psychedelic and musically sweeping than many of its ’90s alt-rock counterparts, Built to Spill has deservedly emerged an icon of that musical era.

$25-$28, Sat July 20, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.

