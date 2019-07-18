Email
Thursday, July 18, 2019

Koe Wetzel Playing Whitewater Amphitheater in Honor of New Album with Support from Cody Canada & The Departed, Kody West

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 7:57 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / KOE_WETZEL
  • Instagram / koe_wetzel
Koe Wetzel’s high-energy show in support of his album Harold Saul High will infuse the energy of rock with the good-ol’ feel of country and give fans “Something to Talk About” on the banks of Canyon Lake.

With support from Cody Canada & The Departed as well as Kody West, this trifecta of twang sounds like a good excuse to go tubing by day and two-stepping at night — though it’s a toss-up as to which will be hotter.

$23.10-$881.29, Sat July 20, 7:30 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.
Whitewater Amphitheater
11860 FM 306
New Braunfels, Texas
Community, Concert Hall/Auditorium and Outdoor theater
Map
