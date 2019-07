Lil Booty Call Announces U.S. Tour With a Stop in San Antonio

Rap Sensation Lil Booty Call is on a roll. After dropping a new music video a day before gracing the cover of the Current , the rapper has now announced a 10-day tour.After kicking off in Dallas, the 22-year-old artist will make his way back to San Antonio on Wednesday, August 24, for a show at Paper Tiger and wrap up his trek at LA's Roxy Theatre.Call’s debut album was released through Warner Records last month after his song “Sailor Moon” blew up via Soundcloud in 2017.