Thursday, July 18, 2019
Lil Booty Call Announces U.S. Tour With a Stop in San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 3:58 PM
Rap Sensation Lil Booty Call is on a roll. After dropping a new music video
a day before gracing the cover of the Current
, the rapper has now announced a 10-day tour.
After kicking off in Dallas, the 22-year-old artist will make his way back to San Antonio on Wednesday, August 24, for a show at Paper Tiger and wrap up his trek at LA's Roxy Theatre.
Call’s debut album was released through Warner Records last month after his song “Sailor Moon” blew up via Soundcloud in 2017.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: lil booty call, jesus said run it back, san antonio, live music, live tour, Image