Thursday, July 18, 2019
Selena's Brother, A. B. Quintanilla, Returns to San Antonio With His Band Los Kumbia King All Starz
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 12:52 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook, A B Quintanilla
A. B. Quintanilla, better known to many as the brother of Selena, has scheduled a summer performance in San Antonio.
On Saturday, August 31, the Corpus Christi native will hit the Aztec Theatre for a show with his band Los Kumbia Kings All Starz. The group mixes of Latin rock, cumbia, hip-hop and pop — basically, the recipe for a party in South Texas.
In addition to serving as bassist, producer and writer for Selena's band, Los Dinos, Quintanilla also authored the books Como La Flor
, Amor Prohibido
and No Me Queda Más
.
Tickets ($29-$74) are on sale now.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: A B quintanilla, los kumbia kings all starz, latin rock, cumbia, hip-hop, pop, selena, san antonio, Image