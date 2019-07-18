Email
Thursday, July 18, 2019

Selena's Brother, A. B. Quintanilla, Returns to San Antonio With His Band Los Kumbia King All Starz

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 12:52 PM

A. B. Quintanilla, better known to many as the brother of Selena, has scheduled a summer performance in San Antonio.

On Saturday, August 31, the Corpus Christi native will hit the Aztec Theatre for a show with his band Los Kumbia Kings All Starz. The group mixes of Latin rock, cumbia, hip-hop and pop — basically, the recipe for a party in South Texas.

In addition to serving as bassist, producer and writer for Selena's band, Los Dinos, Quintanilla also authored the books Como La Flor, Amor Prohibido and No Me Queda Más.

Tickets ($29-$74) are on sale now.

Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
