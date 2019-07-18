Selena's Brother, A. B. Quintanilla, Returns to San Antonio With His Band Los Kumbia King All Starz

click to enlarge Facebook, A B Quintanilla

A. B. Quintanilla, better known to many as the brother of Selena, has scheduled a summer performance in San Antonio.On Saturday, August 31, the Corpus Christi native will hit the Aztec Theatre for a show with his band Los Kumbia Kings All Starz. The group mixes of Latin rock, cumbia, hip-hop and pop — basically, the recipe for a party in South Texas.In addition to serving as bassist, producer and writer for Selena's band, Los Dinos, Quintanilla also authored the booksand