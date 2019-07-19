Canadian Star Shawn Mendes Ready to Fill the AT&T Center with Soulful Pop During Tour Stop

click to enlarge Universal Music

Not every Canadian teen singer finds it necessary to be an insufferable dick. While the Beebs desperately clutches for relevance by picking Twitter fights with Tom Cruise, fellow countryman Shawn Mendes keeps winning fans with a soulful pop approach and an unforced aw-shucks vibe. As the youngest artist to ever land a debut single in the Top 25, clearly teens and tweens make up a large share of Mendes’ demo. But they guy’s willingness to focus on songcraft instead of jumping on flavor-of-the-week pop trends has also won him fans among the adult-contemporary crowd.His latest full-length release, last year’s, continues that approach, serving up an assured, largely low-key — not to mention non-dickish — collection of tunes that’s equally at home on a 14-year-old’s playlist or in the dentist’s waiting room.