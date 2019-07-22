Email
Monday, July 22, 2019

Odyssey Festival Returns to San Antonio This Week

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MNDSGN
  • Courtesy of Mndsgn
Fans of electronic psychedelia may want to tune in to the Odyssey Festival, now in its fourth year. Presented by local record label — and arts, media and music collective — Timewheel, this year’s installment kicks off with a show at Paper Tiger before continuing the following night at Friends of Sound Records.

The festival is focused, like all that Timewheel does, on psychedelic experiences and art as well as general mind-expansion, and the lineup includes Mndsgn, Expansions of Q, Dolphin Dilemma, Sky Loom and other artists, many signed to Timewheel.

Also expect live artwork by Jag Wire, Brainwavve, The Art of Waking Up and Kat Kosmos plus vendors such as Mujeres de la Luna selling all manner of cool shit. Those with an open, or opening, third eye will have a hard time finding a better Wednesday night activity.

Free, Wed July 24, 5 p.m.-midnight, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Odyssey Festival
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., July 24, 5 p.m.
Price: $15
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

