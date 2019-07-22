Email
Monday, July 22, 2019

Prog Metal Gods Dream Theater Return to San Antonio

Few prog-metal bands have matched the success and longevity of Dream Theater, which today announced a live show at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, October 22.

The stop is part of the Over Time Tour, during which Dream Theater is performing its landmark album Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory in its entirety. Its setlist will also include a selection of classic tracks plus material from its latest release, Distance Over Time.

Tickets ($34.50-$69.50) go on sale this Friday, July 26 at 10am.
Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
