Monday, July 22, 2019
Prog Metal Gods Dream Theater Return to San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 12:40 PM
click to enlarge
Few prog-metal bands have matched the success and longevity of Dream Theater, which today announced a live show at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, October 22.
The stop is part of the Over Time Tour, during which Dream Theater is performing its landmark album Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory
in its entirety. Its setlist will also include a selection of classic tracks plus material from its latest release, Distance Over Time
.
Tickets ($34.50-$69.50) go on sale this Friday, July 26 at 10am
.
Tags: dream theater, metropolis 2: scenes from a memory, live music, prog metal, metal, live music, san antonio, majestic theater, Image