Texas Native Max Frost Heading to Paper Tiger for Mid-Week Show

click image Instagram / maxfrost

Event Details Max Frost @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, TX When: Wed., July 24, 7 p.m. Price: $15-$50 Live Music Map

Hailing from LA by way of Austin, Max Frost is bringing his Gold Rush tour to Paper Tiger. The aspiring pop songsmith has toured with Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At the Disco, Fitz and The Tantrums and Gary Clark Jr., which is a good indication of the breadth of his appeal.