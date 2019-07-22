Email
Monday, July 22, 2019

Texas Native Max Frost Heading to Paper Tiger for Mid-Week Show

Hailing from LA by way of Austin, Max Frost is bringing his Gold Rush tour to Paper Tiger. The aspiring pop songsmith has toured with Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At the Disco, Fitz and The Tantrums and Gary Clark Jr., which is a good indication of the breadth of his appeal.

$15-$50, Wed July 24, 7 p.m. Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com.
