Monday, July 22, 2019

Travis Park Event Latin Roots Music & Food Fest to Celebrate Latino Cultures

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / TRAVISPARKSA
  • Facebook / travisparksa
The 6th annual Latin Roots Music & Food Fest will celebrate Latino culture Saturday, August 3 from 1 to 11 p.m. in Travis Park. Hosted by the Association of Puerto Ricans in San Antonio (APRISA), the goal of the event is to help San Antonians gain a better understanding of Puerto Rican culture and other Latino cultures, according to the festival’s Eventbrite page.

Music performances will be provided by NG2, a band from Puerto Rico; Gorlia DJ; Riko Mambo, a Latino band based in Central Texas; and Orquesta Tropicante, a local 11-member salsa and latin jazz band. The event will also feature cuisine from various cultures and craft vendors, and artisans will sell their work.

The festival is unique because “it will provide the public the opportunity to enjoy music, food, arts from all Latino minority cultures represented in the San Antonio area; all in one place,” the Facebook page said. “It provides the perfect environment for all to celebrate our similarities and embrace our differences.” Along with celebrating Latino culture, the event will also commemorate the 10th anniversary of APRISA.

The event is free and open to the public but guests can purchase tickets for the VIP experience. VIP tickets cost $60 and are restricted to guests 21 and over. Tickets include pouring of cocktails at a VIP bar, a viewing area next to the stage, a shaded seating area, exclusive bathrooms, food provided by Goya and La Borinqueña Puerto Rican Cuisine, cell phone charging stations and a meet and greet with NG2. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the APRISA scholarship program.
Location Details Travis Park
301 E. Travis St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-3677
Town Square
Map
