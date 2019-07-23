Email
'90s Pop-Rockers the Goo Goo Dolls Return to San Antonio This Fall

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 1:52 PM

You know the refrain, folks, even if you hate it: “And I don’t want the world to see meeeeee / ‘Cause I don't think that they'd understaaaaaaaaaand.”

Ah, yes, the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” was pretty much the hottest song on the radio circa 1998, and lucky for fans of that era's mainstream pop, the band will perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Sunday, October 27.

The band will swing through as part of a nationwide tour to support of the forthcoming album Miracle Pill, which drops Saturday, September 13.

Tickets ($39.50 – $99.50) go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10am.



Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
General Services
Map
