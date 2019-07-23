'90s Pop-Rockers the Goo Goo Dolls Return to San Antonio This Fall

click to enlarge Facebook, Goo Goo Dolls

You know the refrain, folks, even if you hate it: “And I don’t want the world to see meeeeee / ‘Cause I don't think that they'd understaaaaaaaaaand.”Ah, yes, the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” was pretty much the hottest song on the radio circa 1998, and lucky for fans of that era's mainstream pop, the band will perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Sunday, October 27.The band will swing through as part of a nationwide tour to support of the forthcoming albumwhich drops Saturday, September 13.