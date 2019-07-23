New York Post Industrial Outfit Cube to Play Gig at Menswear Store Richter Goods

click to enlarge Screen Grab, Adult Swim, Cube

Cube Performing Live on Adult Swim

Unconventional spaces like art galleries or retail shops can provide a fun shakeup of the live music experience, even if it’s just to bring people out of murky bars and into a new environment.Custom men’s clothing store Richter Goods is hosting just such an event within its walls on Saturday, August 3, when it will play host to New York post-industrial artist Cube.Cube entrances audiences with a sparse sound focused primarily on repetitive electronic drum hits that echo and vibrate. It’s a minimal approach that forces listeners to pay attention to the textures being created and the ethereal accents embellishing each track.Avant-garde/freakfolk/electronic artist Svetlana Zwetkof, punk-industrial producer NICODXMVS and ambient/soundscape artist Mt. Borracho will round out the bill, offering a night far off the beaten sonic path.The organizers encourage attendees to donate what they think is fair for admission — keeping in mind, of course, that Cube is a touring act. The show starts at 7 p.m. with DJ Shitscud spinning “bewildering sounds and cosmic mash-ups” between the live acts, according to a news release.