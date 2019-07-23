Email
Tuesday, July 23, 2019

New York Post Industrial Outfit Cube to Play Gig at Menswear Store Richter Goods

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge Cube Performing Live on Adult Swim - SCREEN GRAB, ADULT SWIM, CUBE
  • Screen Grab, Adult Swim, Cube
  • Cube Performing Live on Adult Swim
Unconventional spaces like art galleries or retail shops can provide a fun shakeup of the live music experience, even if it’s just to bring people out of murky bars and into a new environment.

Custom men’s clothing store Richter Goods is hosting just such an event within its walls on Saturday, August 3, when it will play host to New York post-industrial artist Cube.

Cube entrances audiences with a sparse sound focused primarily on repetitive electronic drum hits that echo and vibrate. It’s a minimal approach that forces listeners to pay attention to the textures being created and the ethereal accents embellishing each track.

Avant-garde/freakfolk/electronic artist Svetlana Zwetkof, punk-industrial producer NICODXMVS and ambient/soundscape artist Mt. Borracho will round out the bill, offering a night far off the beaten sonic path.



The organizers encourage attendees to donate what they think is fair for admission — keeping in mind, of course, that Cube is a touring act. The show starts at 7 p.m. with DJ Shitscud spinning “bewildering sounds and cosmic mash-ups” between the live acts, according to a news release.

For more information visit the official Facebook event page.

Location Details Richter Goods
2202 Broadway
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Goods
Map
