Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Annual San Antonio Reggae Festival Returns to Rosedale Park This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 9:27 AM

The San Antonio Reggae Festival will bring positivity and love to Rosedale Park with live reggae music, international cuisines and cultural vendors Saturday, July 27 from 2 to 11 p.m.

Hosted by DJ Hans 242, live reggae bands and musicians from San Antonio, Austin and around the globe will take the stage throughout the event. This year’s headliner is Alex Marley, a musician from Kingston, Jamaica and cousin of reggae legend Bob Marley. The Yard Squad, a reggae band based in St. Louis, will perform alongside him. Other live music acts include reggae bands One Destiny, Roland & The Roots Riddim, Eyes On Zion, Capistrano and Kaya Kotura. There will also be special performances by San Antonio Hawaiian/Polynesian dance group Hula Halau Ohana Elikapeka, Yoni Roki and DJ Dish 1.

In addition to celebrating reggae music and the culture that surrounds it, the event will also feature local restaurants and food trucks including Mad Chow, African Village restaurant, Alton’s Jamaican BBQ trailer, Chela’s Tacos, Aloha Kitchen, Bueno Hielo and more that will serve up dishes from all over the world.

Merchandise and wellness booths selling jewelry, art, CBD products and clothing will accompany the music and food lineup. The family-friendly festival will also have a playground and face painting for children as well as a glow-in-the-dark performance by Flowbiotics hula hoop group when the sun goes down. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own hula hoops to participate.



Admission is free for children 12 and under and tickets cost $11.83 online and at select small businesses. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate of the festival for a slightly higher price. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the DBC group which offers scholarships and support for culinary students.
Location Details Rosedale Park
303 Dartmouth
San Antonio, TX
(210) 435-5253
General Services
