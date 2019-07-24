Email
Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Chisme's Ariel Faz Releases Solo Record Summer Heat This Saturday at Hi-Tones

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 1:35 PM

  • Audrya Flores
  • Ariel Faz kicks it in Thailand earlier this year.
Producer Erick “Progeny” Frias and rapper Ariel Faz have been releasing stellar hip-hop in the Alamo City for more than a decade, separately and as the duo Chisme.

On Saturday, July 27, Faz will celebrate a solo album release with a show at Hi-Tones featuring several other performers including fellow rapper Apaso.

Though the new album Summer Heat isn’t a huge leap from Chisme's heavy boom-bap sound, it does showcase a more inquisitive Faz. His rhymes question what it is to be an artist and how to balance between being a family man and a ferocious MC.

click to enlarge img_2264.jpeg

“The recurring themes [are about] maturity — getting older and raising a family,” said Faz, who explained that the project also signifies a coming to terms with his disillusionment about what it means to have success in the record industry.



“People are dropping albums where every song has a video. I can’t compete with that,” said Faz, who added that he’s learned to be satisfied with just putting out solid material.

Produced by San Antonio's Bryan Hamilton, Summer Heat is laid back and hazy yet provides enough bump not to put someone asleep at the wheel if they're listening on their car stereo. With Faz’s dynamic flows and nonchalant-yet-articulate delivery front and center, Summer Heat lives up to its name: a hot compilation of jams perfect for South Texas scorchers.

Tapes and CDs will be available for purchase at the event. Summer Heat will be available for streaming on all platforms Saturday, July 27

For more information check out the official Facebook event page.

Location Details Hitones
621 E Dewey Pl.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Bar/Pub
Map
