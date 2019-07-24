Chisme's Ariel Faz Releases Solo Record Summer Heat This Saturday at Hi-Tones

click to enlarge Audrya Flores

Ariel Faz kicks it in Thailand earlier this year.

click to enlarge

Producer Erick “Progeny” Frias and rapper Ariel Faz have been releasing stellar hip-hop in the Alamo City for more than a decade, separately and as the duo Chisme.On Saturday, July 27, Faz will celebrate a solo album release with a show at Hi-Tones featuring several other performers including fellow rapper Apaso.Though the new albumisn’t a huge leap from Chisme's heavy boom-bap sound, it does showcase a more inquisitive Faz. His rhymes question what it is to be an artist and how to balance between being a family man and a ferocious MC.“The recurring themes [are about] maturity — getting older and raising a family,” said Faz, who explained that the project also signifies a coming to terms with his disillusionment about what it means to have success in the record industry.“People are dropping albums where every song has a video. I can’t compete with that,” said Faz, who added that he’s learned to be satisfied with just putting out solid material.Produced by San Antonio's Bryan Hamilton,is laid back and hazy yet provides enough bump not to put someone asleep at the wheel if they're listening on their car stereo. With Faz’s dynamic flows and nonchalant-yet-articulate delivery front and center,lives up to its name: a hot compilation of jams perfect for South Texas scorchers.Tapes and CDs will be available for purchase at the event.will be available for streaming on all platforms Saturday, July 27