Pop Star Shawn Mendes Reportedly Spotted Hanging Out at the Pearl Ahead of San Antonio Concert

no pictures today but a “not right now i’m sorry honey” is always good 💞 i love you @ShawnMendes see you tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/INtLXFVQ9K — alyssa SEES SHAWN TODAY (@alyssac92142375) July 23, 2019

Before taking the stage at the AT&T Center Tuesday night, pop star Shawn Mendes did what many San Antonians do: relax at the Pearl.Mendes was spotted hanging out in the grassy area near Local Coffee's Pearl location Tuesday morning, according to fan Alyssa Contreras, who spoke to MySA.com Contreras said she asked Mendes for a photo, but that he "politely declined." According to a tweet, Mendes replied, "Not right now. I’m sorry, honey."The fan did, however, capture video of the singer from afar. Mendes can be seen lying on the grass alone, seemingly bathing under the Texas sun.