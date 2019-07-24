Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Pop Star Shawn Mendes Reportedly Spotted Hanging Out at the Pearl Ahead of San Antonio Concert

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 10:19 AM

TWITTER / @ALYSSAC92142375
  • Twitter / @alyssac92142375
Before taking the stage at the AT&T Center Tuesday night, pop star Shawn Mendes did what many San Antonians do: relax at the Pearl.

Mendes was spotted hanging out in the grassy area near Local Coffee's Pearl location Tuesday morning, according to fan Alyssa Contreras, who spoke to MySA.com.

Contreras said she asked Mendes for a photo, but that he "politely declined." According to a tweet, Mendes replied, "Not right now. I’m sorry, honey."
The fan did, however, capture video of the singer from afar. Mendes can be seen lying on the grass alone, seemingly bathing under the Texas sun.
Location Details The Historic Pearl
303 Pearl Pkwy
San Antonio, TX
General Services
Map
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. '90s Pop-Rockers the Goo Goo Dolls Return to San Antonio This Fall Read More

  2. Meet Corey: San Antonio's Karma Styles Lands Expanded Acting on Role in Ryan Murphy's Pose Read More

  3. New York Post Industrial Outfit Cube to Play Gig at Menswear Store Richter Goods Read More

  4. Travis Park Event Latin Roots Music & Food Fest to Celebrate Latino Cultures Read More

  5. Texas Native Max Frost Heading to Paper Tiger for Mid-Week Show Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation