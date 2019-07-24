Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Pop Star Shawn Mendes Reportedly Spotted Hanging Out at the Pearl Ahead of San Antonio Concert
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 10:19 AM
-
Twitter / @alyssac92142375
Before taking the stage at the AT&T Center Tuesday night, pop star Shawn Mendes did what many San Antonians do: relax at the Pearl.
Mendes was spotted hanging out in the grassy area near Local Coffee's Pearl location Tuesday morning, according to fan Alyssa Contreras, who spoke to MySA.com
.
Contreras said she asked Mendes for a photo, but that he "politely declined." According to a tweet, Mendes replied, "Not right now. I’m sorry, honey."
The fan did, however, capture video of the singer from afar. Mendes can be seen lying on the grass alone, seemingly bathing under the Texas sun.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, the Pearl, AT&T Center, Local Coffee, Shawn Mendes, concert, pop star, Image