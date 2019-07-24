Email
Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Start Your Weekend with This Wicked Metal Lineup at Imagine Books & Records

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 8:02 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / LONESTARMASSACRETX
  • Instagram / lonestarmassacretx
Gather the kiddies, grab “Green Eggs & Ham” … and send the little rats to bed for post-library hours. The “Loudest Bookstore in Texas,” which hosts music nights Fridays and Saturdays, is turning its cozy venue over to four local metal bands – DOJO S.A., Send Help, Lonestar Massacre and Ammo for My Arsenal – normally seen inciting pits at clubs.

Openers Horus Ascending aren’t local but hail from Kingsville. If this bill doesn’t tear the walls down, maybe you can resume reading to Junior the following day. With a plate of everyone’s favorite breakfast, of course.

$5, all ages, Fri July 26, 7 p.m., Imagine Books & Records, 8373 Culebra Road, (210) 239-7380, imaginebookstexas.com.
Event Details DOJO S.A., Send Help, Lonestar Massacre, Ammo for My Arsenal, Horus Ascending
@ Imagine Books and Records
8373 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., July 26, 7 p.m.
Price: $5
