Start Your Weekend with This Wicked Metal Lineup at Imagine Books & Records

Gather the kiddies, grab “Green Eggs & Ham” … and send the little rats to bed for post-library hours. The “Loudest Bookstore in Texas,” which hosts music nights Fridays and Saturdays, is turning its cozy venue over to four local metal bands – DOJO S.A., Send Help, Lonestar Massacre and Ammo for My Arsenal – normally seen inciting pits at clubs.Openers Horus Ascending aren’t local but hail from Kingsville. If this bill doesn’t tear the walls down, maybe you can resume reading to Junior the following day. With a plate of everyone’s favorite breakfast, of course.