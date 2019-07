Canada's TR/ST Will Bring Sparkly Darkwave Vibes to San Antonio This Fall

click to enlarge Facebook, TR/ST

On the heels of a crowd-enthralling performance at Austin Terror Fest last month, Canadian darkwave synth artist TR/ST is heading to San Antonio for a fall date.Shimmery, echoey, thumping and brooding all at the same time, TR/ST manage to throw a little sparkle on traditional darkwave sounds. The result is a blend perfect for crying on the dance floor.Embarking on a tour in support of new releaseTR/ST hits Paper Tiger on Wednesday, November 6, a week after the album’s release.