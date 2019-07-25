Thursday, July 25, 2019
Canada's TR/ST Will Bring Sparkly Darkwave Vibes to San Antonio This Fall
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 1:05 PM
On the heels of a crowd-enthralling performance at Austin Terror Fest
last month, Canadian darkwave synth artist TR/ST is heading to San Antonio for a fall date.
Shimmery, echoey, thumping and brooding all at the same time, TR/ST manage to throw a little sparkle on traditional darkwave sounds. The result is a blend perfect for crying on the dance floor.
Embarking on a tour in support of new release The Destroyer – 2,
TR/ST hits Paper Tiger on Wednesday, November 6, a week after the album’s release.
Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but visit papertigersatx.com for updates.
