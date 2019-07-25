Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Canada's TR/ST Will Bring Sparkly Darkwave Vibes to San Antonio This Fall

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, TR/ST
  • Facebook, TR/ST
On the heels of a crowd-enthralling performance at Austin Terror Fest last month, Canadian darkwave synth artist TR/ST is heading to San Antonio for a fall date.

Shimmery, echoey, thumping and brooding all at the same time, TR/ST manage to throw a little sparkle on traditional darkwave sounds. The result is a  blend perfect for crying on the dance floor.

Embarking on a tour in support of new release The Destroyer – 2, TR/ST hits Paper Tiger on Wednesday, November 6, a week after the album’s release.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but visit papertigersatx.com for updates.



Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Pop Star Shawn Mendes Reportedly Spotted Hanging Out at the Pearl Ahead of San Antonio Concert Read More

  2. Shawn Mendes' World Tour Lights Up San Antonio's AT&T Center Read More

  3. Texas Acts Fill Lineup for Juan Lobo Fest In Honor of Tequila Unveiling Read More

  4. Annual San Antonio Reggae Festival Returns to Rosedale Park This Weekend Read More

  5. Chisme's Ariel Faz Releases Solo Record Summer Heat This Saturday at Hi-Tones Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation