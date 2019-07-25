Thursday, July 25, 2019
Fierce and Female Noise Rockers Gouge Away Return to San Antonio
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 1:01 PM
Ferocious and female, Gouge Away are quickly becoming one of the most beloved bands in the rock underground. And, lucky for those whose musical tastes lie on the extreme end of the spectrum, the band is returning to San Antonio for a Paper Tiger show on Saturday, October 5.
The Florida-formed band tiptoes between proto-punk, hardcore and noise rock, and frontwoman Christina Michelle’s voice carries an aggression and attitude that takes its sound into an even more explosive space.
On tour supporting 2018’s Burnt Sugar
, Gouge Away is joined by late-’90s screamo act Jerome’s Dream, which reformed last year.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10am
.
