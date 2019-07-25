Thursday, July 25, 2019
Head to Whitewater Amphitheater This Weekend to Catch '90s Outfit Slightly Stoopid
Posted
By Shannon Sweet
Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 8:20 AM
Despite having one of the worst band names of the ’90s — right up there with Hoobastank — Slightly Stoopid’s blue-eyed reggae may be the remedy when you feel the need to get mellow.
Discovered by Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell, a fellow SoCal toker and sun-soaker, Slightly Stoopid has consistently released solid albums that fuse reggae with hip-hop, funk, punk and whatever else they’re feeling.
$30.02-$1,119.63, Sat July 27, 5:30 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.
When: Sat., July 27, 5:30 p.m.
