Head to Whitewater Amphitheater This Weekend to Catch '90s Outfit Slightly Stoopid

Event Details Slightly Stoopid @ Whitewater Amphitheater 11860 FM 306 New Braunfels, Texas When: Sat., July 27, 5:30 p.m. Price: $30.02-$1,119.63 Live Music Map

Despite having one of the worst band names of the ’90s — right up there with Hoobastank — Slightly Stoopid’s blue-eyed reggae may be the remedy when you feel the need to get mellow.Discovered by Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell, a fellow SoCal toker and sun-soaker, Slightly Stoopid has consistently released solid albums that fuse reggae with hip-hop, funk, punk and whatever else they’re feeling.