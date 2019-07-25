Texas Acts Fill Lineup for Juan Lobo Fest In Honor of Tequila Unveiling

click to enlarge Courtesy of Los Texmaniacs

Event Details Juan Lobo Fest 2019 @ John T Floore's Country Store 14492 Old Bandera Rd. San Antonio Helotes, TX When: Sat., July 27, 6:30 p.m. Price: $25-$400 Live Music Map

A lineup of some of the most influential musicians to call the Lone Star State home are playing in a one-night festival under the Texas sky.Expect sets from Jon Wolfe, Siggno, Rick Trevino, Jake Worthington and Los Texmaniacs. Along with catching some of our state’s most revered musicians, Juan Lobo Fest has another motive: the unveiling of Juan Lobo Tequila.