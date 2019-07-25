Thursday, July 25, 2019
Texas Acts Fill Lineup for Juan Lobo Fest In Honor of Tequila Unveiling
Posted
By Shannon Sweet
on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 8:42 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Los Texmaniacs
A lineup of some of the most influential musicians to call the Lone Star State home are playing in a one-night festival under the Texas sky.
Expect sets from Jon Wolfe, Siggno, Rick Trevino, Jake Worthington and Los Texmaniacs. Along with catching some of our state’s most revered musicians, Juan Lobo Fest has another motive: the unveiling of Juan Lobo Tequila.
$25-$400, Sat July 27, 6 p.m., 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com.
@ John T Floore's Country Store
14492 Old Bandera Rd.
San Antonio
Helotes,
TX
When: Sat., July 27, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
$25-$400
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, Juan Lobo Fest, Jon Wolfe, Siggno, Rick Trevino, Jake Worthington, Los Texmaniacs, San Antonio, Image