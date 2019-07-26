Chicago Bringing Mix of Jazz, Rock and Lots of Horns to the Majestic

click image Instagram / chicagotheband

Chicago started life opening for rock legends like Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin. While its distinctive horn-driven blend of jazz and rock would eventually earn it entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the band’s mutation into a soft-rock hit machine sure moved a lot of records in the ‘80s.When it comes to the recent live show, expect to hear a little from both columns A and B.