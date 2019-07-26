Email
Friday, July 26, 2019

Chicago Bringing Mix of Jazz, Rock and Lots of Horns to the Majestic

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 7:13 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / CHICAGOTHEBAND
  • Instagram / chicagotheband
Chicago started life opening for rock legends like Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin. While its distinctive horn-driven blend of jazz and rock would eventually earn it entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the band’s mutation into a soft-rock hit machine sure moved a lot of records in the ‘80s.

When it comes to the recent live show, expect to hear a little from both columns A and B.

$49.50-$110.00, Tue July 30, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E Houston St, (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

