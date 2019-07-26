Papa Roach Playing the Sunken Garden Theater, So Here's Your Chance to Hear 'Last Resort' Live

click image Instagram / paparoach

Event Details Papa Roach @ Sunken Garden Theater 3875 N. St. Mary's St. San Antonio, MI When: Tue., July 30, 5 p.m. Price: $75-$112 Live Music Map

Let’s face it, Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” was a nu-metal banger that seemed to come out of nowhere in 2001, and if you dug all things Korn and Limp Bizkit, you probably cranked that track up when it came onto rotation on KISS.If that’s the case, lucky you — the band’s heading back to San Antonio in support of 2019’s Who Do You Trust?