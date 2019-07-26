Friday, July 26, 2019
Papa Roach Playing the Sunken Garden Theater, So Here's Your Chance to Hear 'Last Resort' Live
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 9:37 AM
Let’s face it, Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” was a nu-metal banger that seemed to come out of nowhere in 2001, and if you dug all things Korn and Limp Bizkit, you probably cranked that track up when it came onto rotation on KISS.
If that’s the case, lucky you — the band’s heading back to San Antonio in support of 2019’s Who Do You Trust?
$42.50, Tue July 30, 5 p.m., Sunken Garden Theater, 3875 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 207-3050, sanantonio.gov.
